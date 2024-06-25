© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/25 KVCR Midday News: City of Riverside Warns Against Firework Danger, NorCal Wildfire Prompts Evacuations, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:43 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. City of Riverside held a news conference today to warn residents against the dangers of fireworks.

2. California’s newest state park called Dos Rios is a haven for wildlife and visitors and is helping the state be more resilient to drought and flooding linked to climate change.

3. Wildfire prompts evacuation orders for rural community in Northern California.

4. Hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers in California who’ve been expecting a minimum wage increase will have to wait until at least October to get it.
Shareen Awad
