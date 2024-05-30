5/30 KVCR Midday News: DOJ Comes Down on Redlands Unified Over Abuse Allegations, EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. 2024 graduates of the School of Medicine at UC Riverside will find themselves in much demand, as Inland Empire population surges.

2. The California DOJ has come down on the Redlands Unified School District over complaints of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse of students.

3. The Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $91.2 million to 47 California schools and school districts to replace 380 existing diesel run school buses with zero-emission models.

4. A former Los Angelus news producer is expected to plead guilty today to a federal charge of distribution of videos and images of child pornography in a chat room.

5. 4,000 acres of public land in and near Whitewater Canyon is being closed through October because of wildfire danger.