© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/30 KVCR Midday News: DOJ Comes Down on Redlands Unified Over Abuse Allegations, EPA’s Clean School Bus Program, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 30, 2024 at 11:01 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. 2024 graduates of the School of Medicine at UC Riverside will find themselves in much demand, as Inland Empire population surges.

2. The California DOJ has come down on the Redlands Unified School District over complaints of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse of students.

3. The Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $91.2 million to 47 California schools and school districts to replace 380 existing diesel run school buses with zero-emission models.

4. A former Los Angelus news producer is expected to plead guilty today to a federal charge of distribution of videos and images of child pornography in a chat room.

5. 4,000 acres of public land in and near Whitewater Canyon is being closed through October because of wildfire danger.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad