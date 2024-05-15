© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/15 KVCR Midday News: May 15 is Hyperemesis Gravidarum Awareness Day, Run for the Wall Riders Head Through IE to DC, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A Riverside County judge ruled that Moreno Valley’s general plan violates state environmental law.

2. May 15th is Hyperemesis Gravidarum International Awareness Day, highlighting a potentially life-threatening pregnancy disease that may cause long-term health issues for mother and baby. For more information, visit Hyperemesis.org

3. California lawmakers are proposing to redirect some state funding counties get for homeless housing to pay for sober housing instead.

4. The state Senate has approved a resolution declaring May “Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month”.

5. The Fest With No Name is a metal festival this Sat, May 18 at The Big Rock Bar in Pinon Hills. Click here for information.

6. Military veterans and others are traversing the nation on motorcycles to reach Washington DC by Memorial Day weekend to pay homage to fallen comrades.
