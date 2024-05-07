© 2024 91.9 KVCR

5/7 KVCR Midday News: Used Car Consumer Guide Comic Book, Project Roomkey Deemed Success, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 7, 2024 at 12:44 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s Project Roomkey has been a success overall.

2. A new consumer guide that doubles as a comic book can help people avoid common pitfalls when buying a used car.

3. A report by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and San Diego State University research hers found marine life off the coast may still be impacted by a disused DDT dumping site.

4. The Bureau of Land Management is determined to find the gunmen who killed 19 wild burros along the I-15.
