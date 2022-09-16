Eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona to be closed over the weekend

Construction crews will begin repaving a portion of the 91 Freeway on Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. and end work on Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 a.m. "The eastbound 91 will be closed between Main Street in Corona and interstate 15 to allow RCTC to go in and repave sections of the freeway that are uneven and in need of repair," said Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) deputy executive director Aaron Hake.

Riverside County Transportation Commission / https://www.rctc.org/ RCTC chart showing the site of the closure that will run from Sept. 16 to 19, and alternative routes that can be taken.

The repairs come after the commission initially planned for the repaving to occur in late August. "We really encourage motorists to use either the 60, the 71, the 57, the 15, or the 215 as alternate routes this weekend," Hake said.

The improvements to the freeway are part of the commission's 91 Refresh Project, which is focused on repairing that portion of the highway. "This whole area has what's called settling; the ground continues to settle," Hake said. "And what the 91 Refresh Project is intended to do is to make sure that the freeway doesn't continue settling and that it's level, it's smooth, and it's a safe and good experience for drivers."

If not all the repairs are completed this weekend, they will be continued at an undetermined future date. To register for construction updates, visit rctc.org/91refresh or text 91Refresh to 77222.