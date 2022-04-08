Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/8/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the tenth straight week.
In Riverside County, 263 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 31, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 20%, with 44 and 8 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 268 new reported cases. Since March 31, hospitalizations have seen a 43% decrease, with 45. ICU cases decreased by 6 in that same period, with 13 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths.