Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/8/22

In Riverside County, 263 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 31, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 20%, with 44 and 8 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 268 new reported cases. Since March 31, hospitalizations have seen a 43% decrease, with 45. ICU cases decreased by 6 in that same period, with 13 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 23 new COVID-19 related deaths.