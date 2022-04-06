© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Riverside Poly High School recognized for excellence in school counseling

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published April 6, 2022 at 6:15 PM PDT
poly.jpg
John Schreck
/
Riverside Unified School District
Exterior photo of Poly High School in Riverside, Calif.

For the second time, Riverside Poly High School has received an award from the American School Counselor Association (ASCA).

Poly High School was one of seven California recipients and the only school from the Inland Empire. The Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) award is given out every year and recognizes schools that are committed to delivering comprehensive and data-informed counseling programs.

"School counselors have the unique training and understanding of what it takes for students to be able to be successful not only while they're in school but truly across a lifespan," said ASCA Director of Programs and Advocacy Dierdra Hawkes.

Hawkes says to apply for the award, counselors must present examples of their documented work that shows the student they're working with and the progress their making. "They're also identifying learning objectives which really relate to the standard that they're teaching, and then, of course, at some point after the lesson, they're collecting data again to show results," Hawkes said.

Other Inland Empire schools received the honor in 2021, including San Bernardino's Sierra High School and Romoland's Harvest Valley Elementary School.

City of Riverside Riverside Unified School District
