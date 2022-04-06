Riverside Poly High School recognized for excellence in school counseling

Poly High School was one of seven California recipients and the only school from the Inland Empire. The Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) award is given out every year and recognizes schools that are committed to delivering comprehensive and data-informed counseling programs.

"School counselors have the unique training and understanding of what it takes for students to be able to be successful not only while they're in school but truly across a lifespan," said ASCA Director of Programs and Advocacy Dierdra Hawkes.

Hawkes says to apply for the award, counselors must present examples of their documented work that shows the student they're working with and the progress their making. "They're also identifying learning objectives which really relate to the standard that they're teaching, and then, of course, at some point after the lesson, they're collecting data again to show results," Hawkes said.

Other Inland Empire schools received the honor in 2021, including San Bernardino's Sierra High School and Romoland's Harvest Valley Elementary School.