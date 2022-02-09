© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

City of Hope Opens New Corona Facility

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM PST
Exterior picture of the new City of Hope facility in Corona.

This week, City of Hope opened a brand-new outpatient clinic in the City of Corona.

The 32,000 square foot facility is now the non-profits largest clinical network site and is nearly three times larger than their previous Corona facility.

Dr. Vijay Trisal is the Chief Medical Officer for City of Hope. "This cancer center that is opening, it belongs to the communities of Corona and (the) Inland Empire," said Trisal.

City of Hope is a designated comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute. To receive the designation, the institute looks at an organization's leadership, research being conducted, and the development of new cancers treatments.

Trisal added that the organization's ultimate goal is to care for patients and deliver cancer cures. "Our promise is that we will bring the best in class care to the people in and around Corona. We will bring the 100 years of expertise in treating cancers, and we will bring the 100 years of care and 100 years of compassion that is built into the very fabric of City of Hope," said Trisal.

In total, City of Hope now has more than 35 SoCal locations, with another location set to open later this year in Orange County.

Local News City of CoronaCity of Hope
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
