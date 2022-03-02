Gov. Newsom announces nearly $300 million in ‘Clean California Grants', $19 million going towards Inland Empire projects

The grants are targeting underserved communities throughout California, with $19 million of the funding going towards projects here in the Inland Empire.

In a press release, Governor Newsom said that the funding was a historic investment that will go towards helping remove unsightly litter from local streets and highways.

The grants funding will be going towards six different projects in the Inland Empire, including $5 million for Corona’s Green Alleys project and $4.9 million for Pomona’s Holt Avenue Corridor Project.

Complete list of cities receiving funds: