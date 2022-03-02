© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Gov. Newsom announces nearly $300 million in ‘Clean California Grants', $19 million going towards Inland Empire projects

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM PST
On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced nearly $300 million dollars in grants that will go towards local governments and tribes to help beautify public space.

The grants are targeting underserved communities throughout California, with $19 million of the funding going towards projects here in the Inland Empire.

In a press release, Governor Newsom said that the funding was a historic investment that will go towards helping remove unsightly litter from local streets and highways.

The grants funding will be going towards six different projects in the Inland Empire, including $5 million for Corona’s Green Alleys project and $4.9 million for Pomona’s Holt Avenue Corridor Project.

Complete list of cities receiving funds:

Screenshot 2022-03-02 114840.png

