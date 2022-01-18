© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/18/22

Published January 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM PST
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County saw at least a 15% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week.

In Riverside County, there were 18,810 new reported cases over the weekend. That's a 5% increase compared to last Monday. Hospitalizations have increased by 15% since last Monday, with 1023. ICU cases have seen a 10% increase in the same period with 152 current patients. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths

In San Bernardino County, there were 20,030 new reported cases over the weekend. That's an 8% increase compared to last Monday. Hospitalizations have increased by 20% since last Monday, with 1126. ICU cases increased by a total number of 40 in that same period, with 217 patients. Over the previous week, the county has reported 49 COVID-19 related deaths.

