Local News

New San Bernardino County Ordinance Aims to Prohibit Night-Time Light Pollution

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 17, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
9519273903_1873e45961_o.jpg
Robbie Morrison
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Stars seen in the sky over Joshua Tree National Park.

A new ordinance passed by the San Bernardino County Board Supervisors will require businesses and homeowners to turn off their outdoor lights at night.

Starting in 2022, the ordinance will affect those living in the desert and mountain region and require property owners to turn off their outside lights at 11 p.m.

The author of the ordinance told the Victorville Daily Press that the new rule will help “preserve the night sky and thereby help preserve the county’s rural quality of life.”

To be compliant, commercial and industrial areas will have till July of 2023 and till January of 2024 for homeowners. The ordinance will not affect residents living in the valley region.

