Riverside Unified Buses Vandalized Over Thanksgiving Weekend

The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend at the bus’s storage lot in Jurupa Valley. According to an interview with the Press-Enterprise, Deputy Superintendent Tim Walker said the district did have to bring out additional buses and double up on some routes on Monday.

In recent years there has been a substantial uptick in the theft of catalytic converters across the country, which can at least cost $1000 to $2000 for repair. First Student spokesperson Jen Biddinger told the Press-Enterprise that they’ll be paying for all the repairs and that all their buses are expected to resume their regular schedule by Thursday.