Riverside Unified Buses Vandalized Over Thanksgiving Weekend
According to Riverside Unified School District officials, 43 district buses had their catalytic converters stolen.
The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend at the bus’s storage lot in Jurupa Valley. According to an interview with the Press-Enterprise, Deputy Superintendent Tim Walker said the district did have to bring out additional buses and double up on some routes on Monday.
In recent years there has been a substantial uptick in the theft of catalytic converters across the country, which can at least cost $1000 to $2000 for repair. First Student spokesperson Jen Biddinger told the Press-Enterprise that they’ll be paying for all the repairs and that all their buses are expected to resume their regular schedule by Thursday.