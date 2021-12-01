© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Riverside Unified Buses Vandalized Over Thanksgiving Weekend

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM PST
npr.brightspotcdn.com.jpg
Eric Stock
/
WGLT
First Student buses lining up outside a middle school in Normal, Illinois.

According to Riverside Unified School District officials, 43 district buses had their catalytic converters stolen.

The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend at the bus’s storage lot in Jurupa Valley. According to an interview with the Press-Enterprise, Deputy Superintendent Tim Walker said the district did have to bring out additional buses and double up on some routes on Monday.

In recent years there has been a substantial uptick in the theft of catalytic converters across the country, which can at least cost $1000 to $2000 for repair. First Student spokesperson Jen Biddinger told the Press-Enterprise that they’ll be paying for all the repairs and that all their buses are expected to resume their regular schedule by Thursday.

Tags

Local NewsRiverside Unified School DistrictCity of RiversideJurupa Valley
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden