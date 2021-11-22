Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/22/21

In Riverside County, there were 1,284 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 13.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations dropped by 26 since Thursday, with 252 and 62 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,299 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 14.8 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have decreased by 5%, with 321. ICU cases decreased by 11 since Thursday, with 96 patients.