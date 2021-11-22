© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/22/21

KVCR
Published November 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Riverside County and San Bernardino County saw a decrease in Covid-19 Hospitalizations over the weekend.

In Riverside County, there were 1,284 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 13.9 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations dropped by 26 since Thursday, with 252 and 62 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,299 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 14.8 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have decreased by 5%, with 321. ICU cases decreased by 11 since Thursday, with 96 patients.

Tags

Local NewsRiverside CountySan Bernardino CountyCOVID-19