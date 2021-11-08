Redlands Hosts U.S. Capital Christmas Tree

Redlands was the tree's twelfth of ninteen stops on its way to Washington D.C. and is a project through the U.S. Forest Service.

Jace Goddard is a Public Affairs Officer with the Forest Service. “This is just a celebration of coming together as one people and celebrating Christmas and this beautiful tree," said Goddard.

Every year the Forest Service selects a National Forrest to cut a free from, with this year’s tree coming from the Six Rivers National Forrest in California’s Humboldt County.

Goddard added, “You know every year we’ve been driving around kind of as an educational exhibit to tell people a little bit, not only about Six Rivers National Forrest but about National Forests in their area.”

David Jaffe is the Recreation Coordinator for the City of Redlands. He said, “It is a historic event, probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have the Capitol Christmas Tree coming to our community.”

Redlands offered free rock climbing, train rides, face painting, and even free hot cocoa. Jaffee added, “And I think this really sets up a great scenario where it brings the community together and get them in the spirit for the holidays.”

The tree is now on its way to the Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona and is expected to arrive at the U.S. Capital Buildings West Lawn on Nov. 19.