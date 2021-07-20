-
The Peanuts are coming to KVCR! Local fans will have even more ways to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang on their holiday adventures as Apple and…
Fathers Day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June, but how and when did the holiday become nationally recognized? KVCR's Shareen Awad talks…
Kwanzaa 2017 began today and continues through January 1st. KVCR's Rick Dulock opens this BBC Witness feature which includes production assistance from a…
David Telley, the Director of Communications at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, spoke with KVCR'sa Lillian Vasquez about their Magic of Lights…
With the holiday season upon us, there are many holiday events and activities throughout the IE. Lillian Vasquez was in Redlands to experience first-hand…
This year, the saying seems to be: "The 3rd is the new 4th." Because July 4th falls on a Tuesday this year, many people have extended their holiday…
This Friday - the day after Thanksgiving - local dignitaries will flip a switch that will illuminate millions of Christmas lights that cover the Mission…
The U.S. Postal Service is putting the word out that it needs to hire a number of temporary employees to work during the holiday period at its Moreno…
Even though we're still suffering through summer-like heat this week, workers in downtown Riverside have already started stringing hundreds of thousands…