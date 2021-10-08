30th Annual Veterans Memorial Car Show Will Be Its Last

The event is coordinated by the Volunteers for Veterans Foundation based out of Fontana.

Betty Volk is the foundation's financial advisor and started the show with her husband. She said, "If you love apple pie, the American flag, and mother, you'll love our car show."

Volk said the show is their last because she and her husband are the primary organizers and are getting up there in age. She added, "So we're figuring 30-years is a good number to bow out because nobody is really stepping up and wanting to take over that him and I do."

Volunteers for Veterans Foundation Official flyer for the 2021 Veterans Memorial Car Show.

The foundation will continue to be around and provide services such as rent assistance, food, and crisis management. Volk said, "On a daily basis, any veteran that is in need and is a low-income veteran, we help with everything, you name it."

Seven hundred cars are expected to be in attendance, with the show taking place at Sylvan Park in Redlands from 8 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the show and the foundation on their website at www.vfvfoundation.com.