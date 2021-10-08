© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

30th Annual Veterans Memorial Car Show Will Be Its Last

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM PDT
9CB5F1EA-407C-9CD1-949B-8BECB2B633AB.jpg
Volunteers for Veterans Foundation
/
http://www.vfvfoundation.com
Cars lined together at the Veterans Memorial Car Show in Redlands, Ca.

Oct. 10 will mark the 30th Annual Veterans Memorial Car Show and be its last.

The event is coordinated by the Volunteers for Veterans Foundation based out of Fontana.

Betty Volk is the foundation's financial advisor and started the show with her husband. She said, "If you love apple pie, the American flag, and mother, you'll love our car show."

Volk said the show is their last because she and her husband are the primary organizers and are getting up there in age. She added, "So we're figuring 30-years is a good number to bow out because nobody is really stepping up and wanting to take over that him and I do."

VeteransCarShowFlyer.png
Volunteers for Veterans Foundation
Official flyer for the 2021 Veterans Memorial Car Show.

The foundation will continue to be around and provide services such as rent assistance, food, and crisis management. Volk said, "On a daily basis, any veteran that is in need and is a low-income veteran, we help with everything, you name it."

Seven hundred cars are expected to be in attendance, with the show taking place at Sylvan Park in Redlands from 8 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

You can find more information on the show and the foundation on their website at www.vfvfoundation.com.

Local NewsRedlandsVeterans
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
