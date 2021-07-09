Riverside Mayor Lock Dawson Kicking Off Big Tent Tour

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson begins her Big Tent Tour this weekend. KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the mayor to find out about the tour and about some of her priorities moving forward.

A complete list of Mayor Lock Dawson's tour stops.

The tour will consist of 13 stops across Riverside, with the first one taking place this Saturday, July 10th, at the La Sierra Senior Center. Mayor Lock Dawson said one of her biggest priorities for these meetings was "just to make Riversiders feel heard and included."

When asked about the top things she is trying to accomplish currently, Lock Dawson said, "Economic recovery from COVID is a big one... we want to make sure our residents are safe." The Mayor continued saying, "Another big priority is just creating jobs and supporting the city's economic development."

She also discussed the city's homeless issue and how she had recently been working with the "Big City Mayor's Coalition," which is made up of the Mayor's of the top twelve most populated cities in California. The coalition recently secured over 2-billion dollars for over the next two years from Governer Gavin Newsom, with the city's planning to allocate the money for homeless services and housing.

If you'd like to learn more about Mayor Lock Dawson's tour, you can visit RiversideCA.gov/MayorsBigTentTour.