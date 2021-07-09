© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Riverside Mayor Lock Dawson Kicking Off Big Tent Tour

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published July 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM PDT
mbtt_press_release.jpg
City of Riverside
/

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson begins her Big Tent Tour this weekend. KVCR's Jonathan Linden spoke to the mayor to find out about the tour and about some of her priorities moving forward.

0001__2_.jpg
A complete list of Mayor Lock Dawson's tour stops.

The tour will consist of 13 stops across Riverside, with the first one taking place this Saturday, July 10th, at the La Sierra Senior Center. Mayor Lock Dawson said one of her biggest priorities for these meetings was "just to make Riversiders feel heard and included."

When asked about the top things she is trying to accomplish currently, Lock Dawson said, "Economic recovery from COVID is a big one... we want to make sure our residents are safe." The Mayor continued saying, "Another big priority is just creating jobs and supporting the city's economic development."

She also discussed the city's homeless issue and how she had recently been working with the "Big City Mayor's Coalition," which is made up of the Mayor's of the top twelve most populated cities in California. The coalition recently secured over 2-billion dollars for over the next two years from Governer Gavin Newsom, with the city's planning to allocate the money for homeless services and housing.

If you'd like to learn more about Mayor Lock Dawson's tour, you can visit RiversideCA.gov/MayorsBigTentTour.

Tags

Local NewsCity of RiversideMayor Patricia Lock Dawson
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA.
See stories by Jonathan Linden
Related Content