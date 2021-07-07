7/7/21 - Robert Jinkerson Discusses Urban Agriculture

Today on Inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Robert Jinkerson, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at UC Riverside. Robert shares the benefits of urban agriculture and how he’s working to meet future global food needs by growing tiny tomatoes. He’s been awarded the New Innovator Grant from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research and is part of a team at UCR which has been awarded a NASA Space Biology grant to further this research.

