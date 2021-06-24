The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: State Opens Investigation on Case of San Bernardino County Death Row Inmate
Executive Editor Stephanie Williams returns to talk to KVCR's Megan Jamerson about a state investigation into the case of a local man on death row.
To read Williams' story, San Bernardino District Attorney Disputes Claim Kevin Cooper Framed, Disagrees with Newsom’s Order, click here.