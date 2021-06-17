© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/17 KVCR Midday News: CA Giving Out 50,000 Six Flags Tix as Vaccine Incentive, RTA Capacity, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM PDT
midday_news_-_six_flags.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. While ridership on RTA buses dropped 70% during the pandemic, they have now opened up to full capacity and are getting back to normal.
  2. Riverside County’s 2021-2022 budget was approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, with funding for public safety, social services, community services, and more included in the spending program.
  3. Governor Newsom announced that California is giving away 50,000 tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain as part of a vaccination initiative Vax for the Win.
  4. The California Independent System Operator says it should have enough electricity to meet demand and avert outages as California swelters in three-digit heat.
  5. Disney plans to restart fireworks in July for its California and Florida parks.

