6/17 KVCR Midday News: CA Giving Out 50,000 Six Flags Tix as Vaccine Incentive, RTA Capacity, & More
- While ridership on RTA buses dropped 70% during the pandemic, they have now opened up to full capacity and are getting back to normal.
- Riverside County’s 2021-2022 budget was approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, with funding for public safety, social services, community services, and more included in the spending program.
- Governor Newsom announced that California is giving away 50,000 tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain as part of a vaccination initiative Vax for the Win.
- The California Independent System Operator says it should have enough electricity to meet demand and avert outages as California swelters in three-digit heat.
- Disney plans to restart fireworks in July for its California and Florida parks.