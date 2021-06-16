6/16 KVCR Midday News: Free Vaccines at SB Metrolink Station, Vax for the Win Program, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Carbon Health, in partnership with Color, will be administering the Pfizer and J&J COVID-19 vaccines at the San Bernardino Depot Metrolink Station every day this week until Saturday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone receiving the vaccine will get a free round trip Metrolink ticket. Appointments are not necessary, but encouraged. Visit myturn.ca.gov to make an appointment.

2. San Bernardino health officials echo CDC requirements, stating that fully-vaccinated individuals won’t need face masks in most outdoor and indoor settings.

3. Ten California residents are $1.5 million richer via the vaccine jackpot awarded Tuesday.

4. Californians may be asked to conserve power amid the heat wave this week.

5. The University of California is reversing course and will require all students, staff, and faculty to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall