© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

4/8 KVCR Midday News: California Fans Return to Live Events , 91 Freeway Closures, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 8, 2021 at 11:35 AM PDT
midday_news_-_auto_club.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1.  As case rates drop and vaccinations increase, more Californians are attending live events.
  2. California high school sports are back in full swing, but after a year long break, some coaches and health experts are worried about injuries.
  3. Traffic lanes and a connector bridge will be shut down beginning tonight on the 91 Freeway in Riverside and Corona between Van Buren Blvd and La Sierra Ave.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news