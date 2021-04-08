KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
4/8 KVCR Midday News: California Fans Return to Live Events , 91 Freeway Closures, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- As case rates drop and vaccinations increase, more Californians are attending live events.
- California high school sports are back in full swing, but after a year long break, some coaches and health experts are worried about injuries.
- Traffic lanes and a connector bridge will be shut down beginning tonight on the 91 Freeway in Riverside and Corona between Van Buren Blvd and La Sierra Ave.