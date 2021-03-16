© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/16 KVCR Midday News: Governor Newsom Fights Recall Effort, Alcatraz Reopens, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 16, 2021 at 11:23 AM PDT
midday_news_alcatraz.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Governor Newsom is vowing to fight an effort to recall him from office.
  2. Alcatraz reopens for indoor tours after a yearlong closure.
  3. OxyContin maker Purdue proposes a $10 billion to exit bankruptcy.
  4. The California ethnic studies curriculum is expected to be approved this week, among a heated debate regarding its content.
  5. California’s attorney general and local officials say the nation’s largest senior living home operator misled consumers and broke laws intended to protect patients.
  6. California’s Democratic-controlled state Legislature is considering making it more difficult for local election officials to disqualify ballots.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news