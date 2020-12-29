© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/29 KVCR Midday News: COVID-19 Impact on Dental Issues, Nursing Home Vaccinations Begin, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 29, 2020 at 11:07 AM PST
midday_report-csusb_4.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The U.S. Forest Service offers advice on responsible recreation in the mountains now that winter weather has arrived.
  2. Pastors ask the Supreme Court to reverse state COVID-19 restrictions.
  3. Many dentists have seen people put off regular dental appointments this year and also attribute teeth grinding to the high stress of 2020.
  4. This week marks the start of a massive COVID-19 vaccination effort at California’s nursing homes.

