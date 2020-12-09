© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/9 KVCR Midday News: CA ICU Cases Jump Nearly 70%, Deputies Arrest 160 at Illegal Party, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 9, 2020 at 11:36 AM PST
square_logo_midday_report-revised_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Some cities and counties are trying to forge their own path under a new stay-at-home order.
2. LA County deputies arrested nearly 160 people who attended an illegal house party in Palmdale.
3. Bank of America says California has likely paid at least $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
4. COVID-19 ICU cases in California have jumped nearly 70% in the last two weeks.
5. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, a result in a rise in crude oil prices.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news