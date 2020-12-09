12/9 KVCR Midday News: CA ICU Cases Jump Nearly 70%, Deputies Arrest 160 at Illegal Party, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Some cities and counties are trying to forge their own path under a new stay-at-home order.

2. LA County deputies arrested nearly 160 people who attended an illegal house party in Palmdale.

3. Bank of America says California has likely paid at least $2 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits.

4. COVID-19 ICU cases in California have jumped nearly 70% in the last two weeks.

5. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, a result in a rise in crude oil prices.