11/25 KVCR Midday News: Fire Restrictions, Colonies Case Settlement, EDD Inmate Fraud, and More

Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino National Forest officials say peak fire season is not yet over and are asking residents to be on guard.

2. San Bernardino County has agreed to pay a $65 million settlement in the Colonies corruption case.

3. California jail and prison inmates scammed hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment claims.

4. State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly discusses the surge of COVID cases in California, focusing on family gatherings this Thanksgiving.