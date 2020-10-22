© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/22 KVCR Midday News: Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Open, Wildfire Prevention, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM PDT
midday_report-palm_tree.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remains open with restrictions.
  2. Experts are calling for California to invest $2 billion dollars next year in prevention tactics for wildfires.
  3. California’s amusement parks have been trying to reopen for months, but are now bracing for an even longer shutdown.
  4. Father Bill Moore, Catholic priest and abstract expressionist passes away at the age of 71.
  5. City officials in Oakland approved a new policy that will prohibit homeless people from setting up tents in parks, near homes, businesses, schools, and some churches.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsHealth newsvirus news