KVCR News daily news rundown
10/22 KVCR Midday News: Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Open, Wildfire Prevention, and More
10/22 Stories highlighted today include:
- Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remains open with restrictions.
- Experts are calling for California to invest $2 billion dollars next year in prevention tactics for wildfires.
- California’s amusement parks have been trying to reopen for months, but are now bracing for an even longer shutdown.
- Father Bill Moore, Catholic priest and abstract expressionist passes away at the age of 71.
- City officials in Oakland approved a new policy that will prohibit homeless people from setting up tents in parks, near homes, businesses, schools, and some churches.