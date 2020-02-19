© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: FarmSense to Compete in Paris, Insurance Enrollment Spike, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 19, 2020 at 11:34 AM PST
MD2.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. FarmSense, a startup founded at UC Riverside, will compete in Paris for up to $10 million.
  2. California’s health insurance exchange saw a spike in enrollment this season and Covered California is offering a deadline extension for signups.
  3. A new law allows voters to change their party preference or update their address by filling out a short form.
  4. AQMD issues another wood-burning ban.

Tags

Local NewsLocal news