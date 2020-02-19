KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: FarmSense to Compete in Paris, Insurance Enrollment Spike, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- FarmSense, a startup founded at UC Riverside, will compete in Paris for up to $10 million.
- California’s health insurance exchange saw a spike in enrollment this season and Covered California is offering a deadline extension for signups.
- A new law allows voters to change their party preference or update their address by filling out a short form.
- AQMD issues another wood-burning ban.