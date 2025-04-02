April 2: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Alex Ruiz, Director of Inland Empire regional K-16 Education Collaborative at UC Riverside. Thank you so much for being with us, Alex.

Alex Ruiz

It's great to be here, Yvette. Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Alex, can you expand on the K-16 element? I'm so used to hearing K-12 education.

Alex Ruiz

The K-16 Collaborative has been established thanks to the funding of our governor and our local and state legislators. Really the concept is to bring together a synergy between K-12 existing partnerships our higher education partnerships and the industry and workforce partnerships. This will ensure that students in the Inland Empire who are pursuing some sort of certificate or degree and employment are well prepared, and that wrap around support is being provided amongst these partners to emphasize on workforce development, to ensure that there's actually a skill set that they're looking for.

Yvette Walker

Can you expand on what some of those major skill sets are that employers are looking for today?

Alex Ruiz

Yeah, absolutely. For example, our focus with this specific partnership is in four key areas: education, engineering, healthcare, and business. For example, education, we know that there's a need for more teachers in the Inland Empire, so some of our funded projects are focusing at not only just, you know, preparing future teachers, but diversifying the pool with that equity lens to ensure that the teachers who we are actually preparing are representative of the students they're servicing. As well to ensure that those marginalized populations and underserved populations were actually receiving that support.

Yvette Walker

How did you get started on these important efforts?

Alex Ruiz

Well personally, Yvette, I have commitment to being an advocate for higher education, because I myself have been a recipient of many of these state and federal funded programs as I was growing up. As a formally undocumented Chicano Latino coming from Mexican heritage, I know the benefits of these programs, and I know that without these types of programs, many of our underserved populations, those equity gaps would sustain and they would grow. So I know that they're really impactful for many students like myself.

Yvette Walker

What does it mean to you on a personal level to be able to work to provide these resources and the support for students that are living and encountering a similar experience that you did?

Alex Ruiz

I feel privileged, Yvette, sitting here with you talking today, feeling that the work of many of our ancestors and many generations of people who have worked for this equity to exist, hopefully across California through these different initiatives. And we hope that, you know, in partnership with other existing initiatives in this region, students who haven't had the opportunity, or typically get left behind, have these opportunities to have a high-quality education as well a high-quality, high paying job.

Yvette Walker

So we don't want anyone to be left behind. We love our community. Alex, please share the best way to connect with you and to look into these programs aimed at supporting our community.

Alex Ruiz

The best way to get a hold of us is through our website. K16collaborative.org

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today and for your remarkable work, Alex.

Alex Ruiz

Thank you so much, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Alex Ruiz is Director of Inland Empire regional K-16 Education Collaborative at UC Riverside. Join us again next week for IE Latino voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.