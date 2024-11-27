November 27: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their remarkable stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Carolina Ayala, founder of The Happier Life Project. Thank you so much for being with us today, Carolina.

Carolina Ayala

Thank you for inviting me. It's a pleasure to be here.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about the programming and the resources offered by The Happier Life Project.

Carolina Ayala

We provide one on one, nonclinical, peer-based recovery support services, so at any point of a person's use, per se, they can reach out to the Happier Life Project. It's really important for us to connect with other organizations that are already reaching people, as well as going out into the community, connecting with people, letting them know that we are here to support them in whatever that looks like. So, there's not an expectation. It's basically, where are you at? What do you need? How can we support you? And maybe let me share about where I've been and where I am today, and that inspires hope. That's what it did with me.

Yvette Walker

What would you say the ratio is of those that come to you directly versus family members or friends that want to advocate for a loved one that they see struggling through addiction?

Carolina Ayala

I will say that that is actually the majority of folks that come to us - it's for their children, it's for their partner. We have a group called Community Reinforcement and Family Training. It's in Español. It's 12 weeks of a psychosocial educational model. Another way that people come to us is we are also an organization that can enroll people in benefits. And usually it's in those conversations with our Latino population that you get to learn a little bit more about what's happening at home, and then you find out, oh, maybe this person is actually suited for recovery support, or maybe we can reach out to their children, things of that sort. So it's pretty high on the family side.

Yvette Walker

Tell us about a story that resonates with you, that inspires you to overcome everyday barriers or challenges.

Carolina Ayala

So a woman that is struggling with substance use has a child, and she had given that child to Child Protective Services in the past, and was able to regain custody of her child and stopped using substances. After her child was returned, she returned to use, and was very much in a place of feeling that she could not get any help or any support because she was doing the things that had removed her child from her household, so she'd reached out to the County Behavioral Health for support. She felt very much in fear, because some of the questions were very invasive, and she was scared that they would come in and take her child again, so she would backtrack and minimize her usage and what was actually going on. So she was pretty much referred to, oh, go to some, you know, 12 step meetings. You know, you should be fine, right? It sounds like you've already done this before, you could do it again. When, in all reality, she shared she was really going through a lot of mental health crisis and was thinking about ending… ending her life. But what she ended up doing was finding an organization that provided this thing called peer support. So she went to it, she said, “I need to be completely honest about my situation, and is this a place that I could do this, you know, and be safe?” And they said, “Absolutely, is anybody in any imminent danger?” And she said, No, and she was able to share about what was really happening at home, happening with herself, what she felt was going on with her child, and she just needed help. Coming out of that one conversation with people, she knew exactly what she needed to do. She was empowered. She had the answers within herself, and was able to be honest and hear herself. So she proceeded to get herself some help and got herself into a program.

And that woman was me. I learned about this thing called recovery community organizations while I was going through this outpatient program, and it lit a fire in me, and that's when I knew in my heart - this needs to be in the community. This needs to be support in the community, because I would have never made those calls to somebody that was unfortunately from a system that there's a lot of stigma with already, you know, and having to suffer those repercussions. So I share that story because that's what drives me every single day to do this work.

Yvette Walker

Remarkable. Thank you so much for sharing your story. Carolina, please share with us the best way to connect with you and with The Happier Life Project.

Carolina Ayala

Well, we do have a website. We are at thehappierlifeproject.org and we are consistently out in the community, meeting people where they're at.

Yvette Walker

Thank you, Carolina. Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ieLatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.