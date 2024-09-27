September 25: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Gabriela Perez, Executive Director of Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. Thank you so much for being with us today, Gabriela.

Gabriela Perez

Thank you so much for having me.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about how you became involved with Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association and share your mission.

Gabriela Perez

So I'm a long standing supporter of IELLA. That's what we call it, for short. I was previously a board of director for another legal aid agency throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and I realized what important work that they do. So when they were seeking an Executive Director, I jumped at the opportunity, and I was so happy to be involved in something that has such a wonderful mission. Our mission is to secure access to justice and the basic necessities, legal needs for low income people throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about some of the matters you assist the community with.

Gabriela Perez

We specialize in family law, domestic violence, restraining orders and expungements.

Yvette Walker

How do you work with attorneys to support your efforts?

Gabriela Perez

We have a long roster of pro bono attorneys, but as of a couple months ago, we actually have a staff attorney on board, so we're able to assist another wide range of clients that can come to our office at any given point.

Yvette Walker

Are there requirements to qualify for services?

Gabriela Perez

Yes, we do have income eligibility guidelines. We operate at the 200% federal poverty level. And we also need to ensure that we're serving the inland county so as long as they live within Riverside and San Bernardino County limits, they're eligible.

Yvette Walker

Are there opportunities for attorneys that are looking to volunteer?

Gabriela Perez

Absolutely. We're always looking for pro bono attorneys to help us review our cases, provide counsel and advice, virtual and in person.

Yvette Walker

Is there a story that stands out to you about someone you were able to help through the Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association?

Gabriela Perez

Absolutely. I mean, there's so many people that we've been able to help in the last eight months that I've been on board. But specifically, one client does come to mind. She was a refugee from Mexico. She had three children that were born here, and unfortunately, her husband was always threatening to have her deported, threatening to take her child away. There was always abuse that was not physically apparent, but it was financial. Even the children were scared of him. So when she came to us, she actually came to us seeking advice for a divorce initially, and we were able to successfully establish a domestic violence restraining order, get her the divorce that she so desperately wanted, and also make sure that the children were safe.

Yvette Walker

Please share the best way for the community to reach out to you.

Gabriela Perez

The best way is via email. At info at IELLAAID.org. And we can also be reached through our intake line at 951-369-3009.

Yvette Walker

How do you fund Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association?

Gabriela Perez

We're very lucky to have multiple grants that support the work that we do, one of them being the State Bar of California. We're funded also by the CIELO Fund, and we also receive city funding so CDBG through the city of Riverside and other local cities as well.

Yvette Walker

Wonderful. Thank you so much for being with us today, Gabriela.

Gabriela Perez

Thank you, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Soy Yvette Walker de KVCR News. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Me acompaña hoy Gabriela Pérez, directora ejecutiva de Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Gabriela.

Gabriela Pérez

Muchas gracias por invitarme.

Yvette Walker

Háblanos de cómo te involucraste con Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association y comparte tu misión.

Gabriela Pérez

Soy una seguidora de IELLA desde hace mucho tiempo. Así es como la llamamos, para abreviar. Anteriormente fui miembro de la junta directiva de otra agencia de asistencia legal en los condados de Riverside y San Bernardino, y me di cuenta del importante trabajo que realizan. Entonces, cuando buscaban una directora ejecutiva, aproveché la oportunidad y estaba muy feliz de participar en algo que tiene una misión tan maravillosa. Nuestra misión es asegurar el acceso a la justicia y las necesidades básicas, necesidades legales para personas de bajos ingresos en los condados de Riverside y San Bernardino.

Yvette Walker

Háblenos de algunos de los asuntos con los que ayuda a la comunidad.

Gabriela Perez

Nos especializamos en derecho de familia, violencia doméstica, órdenes de restricción y expurgaciones de antecedentes penales.

Yvette Walker

¿Cómo trabaja con abogados para apoyar sus esfuerzos?

Gabriela Perez

Contamos con una larga lista de abogados pro bono, pero desde hace un par de meses, contamos con un abogado de plantilla a bordo, por lo que podemos ayudar a otra amplia gama de clientes que pueden acudir a nuestra oficina en cualquier momento.

Yvette Walker

¿Existen requisitos para calificar para los servicios?

Gabriela Perez

Sí, tenemos pautas de elegibilidad de ingresos. Operamos en el nivel de pobreza federal del 200%. Y también debemos asegurarnos de que estamos prestando servicios en el interior del condado, de modo que, siempre que vivan dentro de los límites del condado de Riverside y San Bernardino, sean elegibles.

Yvette Walker

¿Existen oportunidades para abogados que buscan ser voluntarios?

Gabriela Perez

Absolutamente. Siempre estamos buscando abogados pro bono que nos ayuden a revisar nuestros casos, brindar asesoramiento y consejo, de manera virtual y en persona.

Yvette Walker

¿Hay alguna historia que te llame la atención sobre alguien a quien pudiste ayudar a través de la Asociación de Abogados Latinos del Inland Empire?

Gabriela Perez

Absolutamente. Quiero decir, hay tantas personas a las que pudimos ayudar en los últimos ocho meses que llevo a bordo. Pero, en particular, me viene a la mente una clienta. Era una refugiada de México. Tenía tres hijos que nacieron aquí y, desafortunadamente, su esposo siempre amenazaba con deportarla, amenazaba con quitarle a su hijo. Siempre había abuso que no era físicamente evidente, pero era financiero. Incluso los niños le tenían miedo. Entonces, cuando ella vino a nosotros, en realidad vino a nosotros buscando asesoramiento para un divorcio inicialmente, y pudimos establecer con éxito una orden de restricción por violencia doméstica, obtener el divorcio que ella tanto deseaba y también asegurarnos de que los niños estuvieran a salvo.

Yvette Walker

Por favor, comparta la mejor manera para que la comunidad se comunique con usted.

Gabriela Perez

La mejor manera es por correo electrónico. En info at IELLAAID.org. Y también puede comunicarse con nosotros a través de nuestra línea de admisión al 951-369-3009.

Yvette Walker

¿Cómo financian a la Asociación de Abogados Latinos del Inland Empire?

Gabriela Perez

Tenemos mucha suerte de tener múltiples subvenciones que respaldan el trabajo que hacemos, una de ellas es el Colegio de Abogados del Estado de California. También estamos financiados por el Fondo CIELO, y también recibimos fondos de la ciudad, por ejemplo, CDBG a través de la ciudad de Riverside y otras ciudades locales también.

Yvette Walker

Maravilloso. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Gabriela.

Gabriela Pérez

Gracias, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web, en kvcrnews.org/IELatinoVoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO en IECF, que alienta e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.