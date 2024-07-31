July 31: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Maria Alonso with Huerta del Valle. Thank you so much for being with us today, Maria.

Maria Alonso

Thank you, Yvette, for the invitation. Thank you KVCR for this big opportunity for our organization and myself.

Yvette Walker

Maria, please remind us about how Huerta del Valle was started.

Maria Alonso

Huerta del Valle started in 2010 and it started because I needed healthy food around my neighborhood, and I don't find that healthy food. And I started in 2010 with a little project, but a 501c3 in 2013.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about some of the benefits Huerta del Valle has to the community.

Maria Alonso

There has a lot of benefits in the community. Because, you know, if this opportunity has when I need a healthy food I don't create to this organization, but now there has opportunity for myself, for my son, for my family and friends in that city, there has opportunity. There has this produce, healthy produce. Don't use pesticides, herbicides. Is a horrible price. One day they made donation for the members in that community. If you need products, you can come every Monday and you receive free products in the community.

Yvette Walker

Maria, what is the feedback you have received about Huerta del Valle from the community?

Maria Alonso

I have a lot of feedback. You know, the benefit is, listen to the comments in the community. This is my best check. You know, when I listen, ‘oh, I don't drink the pill for depression’, or ‘my son, he's going to after two years, he used a produce from Huerta. After two years, he's going to the regular students, because he's long had academic low grades, and they're going to the regular students’. For me, this is the best check. You know, when I received these comments.

Yvette Walker

Maria, do you have plans to expand Huerta del Valle?

Maria Alonso

Yes, part of the mission for Huerta del Valle is growing the vegetables and fruits and made good relation. But a vision is growing to the garden every mile, and hopefully there has the opportunity for everybody.

Yvette Walker

Please talk about some of the harvest that people can expect from Huerta del Valle.

Maria Alonso

You know, there has a lot of products in the area. There has the relation with a community is Huerta del Valle is a family. You know, when you can come, you can feel to the family very warm. And then you can grow everything. You know, I have papayas, bananas, flowers, herbs. To know, chocolate mint, it's a chocolate mint. Yes, chocolate mint. And a lot of products for fruits, for vegetables. There has a lot products for harvest, and more important than the harvest is the relationship with a community. Make a connection with a community.

Yvette Walker

Maria, please share the best way to support and connect with Huerta del Valle.

Maria Alonso

You can see more about the Huerta del Valle on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, you know, and TikTok, but you can come visit 831 E Belmont in Ontario, 7701 Mission Blvd in Jurupa Valley - there are four different places right now.

Yvette Walker

Thank you so much for being with us today, Maria.

Maria Alonso

It's my pleasure. Thank you so much. And do remember, if you have any questions, please call me. My name is Maria Alonso, and my phone number is 909-509-2996. Remember, Huerta del Valle is your home.

Yvette Walker

Thank you again. Welcome join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/IELatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE's Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con KVCR News. Soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Me acompaña hoy María Alonso de Huerta del Valle. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, María.

María Alonso

Gracias, Yvette, por la invitación. Gracias KVCR por esta gran oportunidad para nuestra organización y para mí.

Yvette Walker

María, por favor recuérdanos cómo se inició Huerta del Valle.

María Alonso

Huerta del Valle comenzó en 2010 y comenzó porque necesitaba alimentos saludables en mi vecindario, y no encuentro esos alimentos saludables. Y comencé en 2010 con un pequeño proyecto, pero un 501c3 en 2013.

Yvette Walker

Por favor, háblanos de algunos de los beneficios que Huerta del Valle tiene para la comunidad.

María Alonso

Hay muchos beneficios en la comunidad. Porque, ya sabes, si tengo esta oportunidad cuando necesito comida saludable no acudo a esta organización, pero ahora tengo la oportunidad para mí, para mi hijo, para mi familia y mis amigos en esa ciudad, tengo la oportunidad. Tengo estos productos, productos saludables. No usan pesticidas, herbicidas. Es un precio horrible. Un día hicieron una donación para los miembros de esa comunidad. Si necesitas productos, puedes venir todos los lunes y recibes productos gratis en la comunidad.

Yvette Walker

María, ¿cuál es el comentario que has recibido sobre Huerta del Valle de parte de la comunidad?

María Alonso

Tengo mucha comentario. Ya sabes, el beneficio es escuchar los comentarios de la comunidad. Ese es mi mejor cheque. Ya sabes, cuando escucho, "oh, yo no tomo la pastilla para la depresión", o "mi hijo, después de dos años, usará un producto de Huerta. Después de dos años, irá a los estudiantes regulares, porque durante mucho tiempo ha tenido bajas calificaciones académicas, y ellos irán a los estudiantes regulares". Para mí, este es el mejor cheque. Sabes, cuando recibí estos comentarios.

Yvette Walker

María, ¿tienes planes de expandir Huerta del Valle?

María Alonso

Sí, parte de la misión de Huerta del Valle es cultivar verduras y frutas y hacer una buena relación. Pero una visión es hacer crecer el jardín cada milla, y espero que haya la oportunidad para todos.

Yvette Walker

Háblanos de algunas de las cosechas que la gente puede esperar de Huerta del Valle.

María Alonso

Sabes, hay muchos productos en la zona. Hay una relación con una comunidad, Huerta del Valle es una familia. Sabes, cuando puedes venir, puedes sentirte muy a gusto en la familia. Y luego puedes cultivar de todo. Sabes, tengo papayas, plátanos, flores, hierbas. Para saber, menta con chocolate, es una menta con chocolate. Sí, menta con chocolate. Y muchos productos para frutas, para verduras. Hay muchos productos para cosechar, y más importante que la cosecha es la relación con una comunidad. Establezca una conexión con una comunidad.

Yvette Walker

María, por favor comparte la mejor manera de apoyar y conectarse con Huerta del Valle.

María Alonso

Puedes ver más sobre Huerta del Valle en Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, ya sabes, y TikTok, pero puedes venir a visitar 831 E Belmont en Ontario, 7701 Mission Blvd en Jurupa Valley; hay cuatro lugares diferentes en este momento.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, María.

María Alonso

Es un placer. Muchas gracias. Y recuerda, si tienes alguna pregunta, por favor llámame. Mi nombre es María Alonso y mi número de teléfono es 909-509-2996. Recuerda, Huerta del Valle es tu hogar.

Yvette Walker

Gracias de nuevo. Bienvenidos, únanse a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web, en kvcrnews.org/IELatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y está financiada por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO de IECF, que promueve e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Soy Yvette Walker para KVCR News.

