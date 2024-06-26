June 26: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices, where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Joining me today is Alma Ramirez, Public Affairs Program Manager with Eastern Municipal Water District or EMWD. Thank you so much for being with us today, Alma.

Alma Ramirez

Thank you for having me, Yvette.

Yvette

Alma, please share what inspired you to pursue a career in water management and public relations.

Alma

You know, I kind of came across this role. It was one of those meant to be moments. I actually started off as an intern at EMWD. I then came back as a public affairs officer handling public relations on behalf of EMWD for the Moreno Valley and unincorporated Riverside County areas. And from there, I've worked my way into the role that I'm in now, which is a Public Affairs Program Manager handling different initiatives with Public Relations on behalf of the district

Yvette

Alma, what is the Eastern Municipal Water District?

Alma

Eastern Municipal Water District is a water, wastewater and recycled water provider to nearly one million people in the Western Riverside County and northern San Diego County areas which, as you know, do have a high Latino population that we serve. And we are a retail and wholesale provider, meaning we not only provide service directly to homes and businesses, but also to other agencies in order for them to provide service to their customers.

Yvette

Tell us how you're able to deliver that information to the Latino population.



Alma

Over the last few years in particular, we have really grown our multicultural outreach program. We have brought on additional staff, myself included, who have worked to really reach the Latino community in our service area. As we know there is a gap there between the Latino community and altogether their trust in tap water, and so we're there to actually be the bridge fill in that gap in order for us to build that trust within the community and for them to be able to trust the service that we provide as well.

Yvette

Please share some of EMWD’s most pressing goals today.

Alma

Some of the most pressing goals that EMWD has is just being able to provide safe and reliable service to the communities that we serve. We want to ensure that people don't have to worry about their water coming out of their faucet, for them to be able to cook dinner, for them to be able to brush their teeth. And we also want to make sure that they don't have to worry and that they have the peace of mind in knowing that the water that leaves their home and business is being treated and taken care of.

Yvette

What are some ways the community can do their part to preserve water?

Alma

Well, as you know, we just got off of a historic drought season followed by two of the wettest winters we have seen, and those patterns are only going to continue. So, what we're asking the community to do now is simply use water efficiently. What that means is only using what you need. And EMWD has staff available. We have programs, initiatives for the community to take advantage of in being able to achieve just that.

Yvette

Please expand a little bit on those initiatives.

Alma

Yeah, some of the initiatives that we have are, for example, our Landscapes for Living Program, where you can connect with a representative, and they are able to evaluate your front yard, your backyard, because a lot of the water usage that we see, the highest consumption is outdoors. And so, they're able to get in contact with the real live person, and they're able to recommend different rebates and ways to make your front yard or backyard more attractive, in some cases, and being able to save money as well.

Yvette

Alma what's the best way to connect with and learn more about Eastern Municipal Water District?

Alma

The best way to learn more is visiting our website at emwd.org, or you can follow us on social media @easternmuni. And then we also have a podcast. It'll be your next favorite podcast. It's called The Drop, and it's available wherever you can find your podcasts.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us today, Alma.

Alma Ramirez

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website, at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO Fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

En KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Esto es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones lideradas por latinos y que sirven a latinos para compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy me acompaña Alma Ramírez, Gerente del Programa de Asuntos Públicos del Distrito Municipal de Agua del Este o EMWD. Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Alma.

Alma Ramirez

Gracias por invitarme, Yvette.

Yvette Walker

Alma, comparte qué te inspiró a seguir una carrera en gestión del agua y relaciones públicas.

Alma Ramirez

Sabes, me encontré con este papel. Fue uno de esos momentos destinados a ser. De hecho, comencé como pasante en EMWD. Luego regresé como oficial de asuntos públicos a cargo de las relaciones públicas en nombre de EMWD para el Valle de Moreno y las áreas no incorporadas del Condado de Riverside. Y a partir de ahí, me abrí camino hacia el puesto que ocupo ahora, que es el de Gerente de Programa de Asuntos Públicos, manejando diferentes iniciativas con Relaciones Públicas en nombre del distrito.

Yvette Walker

Alma, ¿qué es el Distrito Municipal de Aguas del Este?

Alma Ramirez

El Distrito Municipal de Agua del Este es un proveedor de agua, aguas residuales y agua reciclada para casi un millón de personas en las áreas del oeste del condado de Riverside y del norte del condado de San Diego que, como usted sabe, tienen una alta población latina a la que servimos. Y somos un proveedor minorista y mayorista, lo que significa que no solo brindamos servicio directamente a hogares y empresas, sino también a otras agencias para que brinden servicio a sus clientes.

Yvette Walker

Cuéntanos cómo puedes hacer llegar esa información a la población latina.

Alma Ramirez

En particular, durante los últimos años, hemos hecho crecer nuestro programa de extensión multicultural. Hemos contratado personal adicional, incluido yo mismo, que ha trabajado para llegar realmente a la comunidad latina en nuestra área de servicio. Como sabemos, existe una brecha entre la comunidad latina y su confianza total en el agua del grifo, por lo que estamos ahí para ser el puente que llene esa brecha para que podamos construir esa confianza dentro de la comunidad y para que ellos puedan poder confiar también en el servicio que brindamos.

Yvette Walker

Por favor, comparta algunos de los objetivos más apremiantes del EMWD en la actualidad.

Alma Ramirez

Algunos de los objetivos más apremiantes que tiene EMWD es poder brindar un servicio seguro y confiable a las comunidades a las que servimos. Queremos asegurarnos de que las personas no tengan que preocuparse de que el agua salga del grifo, de que puedan preparar la cena y de que puedan cepillarse los dientes. Y también queremos asegurarnos de que no tengan que preocuparse y que tengan la tranquilidad de saber que el agua que sale de su hogar y negocio está siendo tratada y cuidada.

Yvette Walker

¿Cuáles son algunas maneras en que la comunidad puede hacer su parte para preservar el agua?

Alma Ramirez

Bueno, como saben, acabamos de salir de una temporada histórica de sequía seguida de dos de los inviernos más húmedos que hemos visto, y esos patrones continuarán. Entonces, lo que le estamos pidiendo a la comunidad que haga ahora es simplemente usar el agua de manera eficiente. Lo que eso significa es usar solo lo que necesitas. Y EMWD tiene personal disponible. Tenemos programas, iniciativas para que la comunidad aproveche para poder lograr precisamente eso.

Yvette Walker

Por favor amplíe un poco esas iniciativas.

Alma Ramirez

Sí, algunas de las iniciativas que tenemos son, por ejemplo, nuestro Programa Paisajes para Vivir, donde puedes conectarte con un representante y ellos pueden evaluar tu jardín delantero, tu patio trasero, porque gran parte del uso del agua que hacemos Mira, el mayor consumo es al aire libre. Y así, pueden ponerse en contacto con la persona real y pueden recomendar diferentes reembolsos y formas de hacer que su patio delantero o trasero sea más atractivo, en algunos casos, y también poder ahorrar dinero. .

Yvette Walker

Alma, ¿cuál es la mejor manera de conectarse y aprender más sobre el Distrito Municipal de Agua del Este?

Alma Ramirez

La mejor manera de obtener más información es visitando nuestro sitio web en emwd.org, o puede seguirnos en las redes sociales @easternmuni. Y luego también tenemos un podcast. Será tu próximo podcast favorito. Se llama The Drop y está disponible dondequiera que encuentres tus podcasts.

Yvette Walker

Muchas gracias por estar con nosotros hoy, Alma.

Alma Ramirez

Gracias por tenerme.

Yvette Walker

Únase a nosotros nuevamente la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web, en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es una producción de KVCR Public Media y está financiada por el generoso apoyo del Fondo CIELO de IECF, que anima e invierte en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker.