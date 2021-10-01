California Advocate Office Urges Discussion on Broadband and Wireless Service Quality

Many folks are working at home, on zoom, and depend on an internet connection to get their jobs done.

On Sept. 29, the California Public Advocates Office called for discussions on the quality of the services available in the state.

Raisa Ledesma-Rodriguez is a Communications Policy Supervisor with The Public Advocates Office and said, “What we've been seeing with the current service quality standards is that for some of these predominantly larger carriers is that there not meeting service quality standards.”

Ledesma-Rodriguez says currently, standards that are in place only apply to landline phones, but not to wireless or broadband. She added, "And what we’re really aiming for here is hold companies accountable through providing that people are paying for.”

She says the commission will accept public comment through Oct. 29th. After that, the California Public Utilities Commission will decide whether or not to open a formal process to discuss and adopt changes to the quality standards that the advocate's office is proposing.