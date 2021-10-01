© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
California News

California Advocate Office Urges Discussion on Broadband and Wireless Service Quality

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published October 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM PDT
41397205095_b593b85dff_o.jpg
Richard Patterson
/
www.comparitech.com
Graphic depicting a speedometer commonly seen on many internet speed tests.

The California Public Advocates Office is an independent consumer advocate within the California Public Utilities Commission and says the state should consider setting higher standards for broadband and wireless services.

Many folks are working at home, on zoom, and depend on an internet connection to get their jobs done.

On Sept. 29, the California Public Advocates Office called for discussions on the quality of the services available in the state.

Raisa Ledesma-Rodriguez is a Communications Policy Supervisor with The Public Advocates Office and said, “What we've been seeing with the current service quality standards is that for some of these predominantly larger carriers is that there not meeting service quality standards.”

Ledesma-Rodriguez says currently, standards that are in place only apply to landline phones, but not to wireless or broadband. She added, "And what we’re really aiming for here is hold companies accountable through providing that people are paying for.”

She says the commission will accept public comment through Oct. 29th. After that, the California Public Utilities Commission will decide whether or not to open a formal process to discuss and adopt changes to the quality standards that the advocate's office is proposing.

Tags

California Newscalifornia
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden