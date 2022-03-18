© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Californian taxpayers could be receiving a $400 gas tax rebate

KVCR | By CapRadio,
Nicole NixonRick Dulock
Published March 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM PDT
IMG_1293edit.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Gas prices seen at the San Bernardino 7-Eleven gas station off Inland Center Dr. and South I St. on March 7, 2022.

Democratic state lawmakers are proposing a $400 tax rebate to address rising gas and living expenses.

More than two-dozen moderate Democrats have already signed on to the proposal. Among them is Orange County assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris. She says the rebate is equivalent to suspending the gas tax for one year for someone with a 15-gallon tank who fills up weekly. "Too many Californians are struggling to make ends meet right now. We are here to offer help," said Norris.

Republicans have been pushing for months to suspend the 51 cents per gallon gas tax. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley says that would provide immediate relief at the pump. "The fact that they were unwilling to pass this and unwilling to even hear it in committee so far just shows how out of touch the supermajority is at this capital," said Kiley.

Democrats' proposed rebate would apply to every taxpayer. They also teased additional proposals to further help lower-income Californians.

