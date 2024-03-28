3/28 KVCR Midday News: Newsom Critics Collecting Signatures for Recall, Venezuelans Stuck in Mexico, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Critics of Governor Newsom can begin collecting signatures in another attempt to recall him.

2. Venezuelans are increasingly stuck in Mexico, explaining drop in illegal crossings to U.S.

3. Crews have been ramping up wildfire resilience projects to thin our brush and dead wood in California’s giant sequoia groves.

4. March will close with more wet weather, so much so that the Weather Prediction Center has the coastal, valley, and mountain zones in their Excessive Rainfall Outlook this weekend.