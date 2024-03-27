March 27: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impacts in our region. Joining me today is Dr. Fatima Hakkak. Thank you so much for being with us. Dr. Hakkak.

Dr. Fatima Hakkak

Thank you. I'm honored. Thank you so much.

Yvette

Please share what inspired you to pursue a career in cardiology.

Dr. Hakkak

Cardiology is such a amazing part of medicine, and it encompasses so many aspects of the heart and the circulation. You can have chronic disease that comes from high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, all of that. And also valvular heart disease, heart failure. Because it's the number one killer in the United States, it has so many opportunities for research and development and treatment, as well as prevention. So, nowadays you can do bypass with minimally invasive procedures. We do replacement of valve through the groin without having to do an open heart. They can also go through the radial, which is the artery in the hand, to visualize the anatomy and the coronaries of the heart. So, there is such a multi layered field and that's why I took a liking to cardiovascular health or becoming a cardiologist.

Yvette

Dr. Hakkak, what are the more common diseases you have observed that impacts the Latino community.

Dr. Hakkak

So, based on the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, the American Association for Stroke, diabetes is the number one cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality among the Latino communities. Obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, inactivity, and environmental stresses: patients living below poverty level, not having transportation or means of reaching to the physicians or obtaining their medication, the language barrier, cultural disparity. All of that contributes to having high cardiovascular disease in the Latino community, and hence increased risk of stroke, increased risk of heart failure, increased risk of death, and so on and so forth. And therefore, they are all preventable causes for preventing heart disease.

Yvette

Dr. Hakkak, please share some of the ways the community can prevent the onset of cardiovascular disease.



Dr. Hakkak

So, the most important thing is know your numbers, there are certain numbers that everyone should know in addition to their social security number. One is to make sure your blood pressure is less than or equal to 120 over 80. According to the American Heart Association, and American College of Cardiology, you need to know the main lipid profile, your total cholesterol should be less than 180. Your good cholesterol should be above 50. Your bad cholesterol if you're diabetic should be 60 to 70, if you have heart disease should be 60 to 70. And from a preventive point of view, it has to be less than 100. Also, part of the cardiovascular health is to make sure you don't have obstructive sleep apnea, because obstructive sleep apnea contributes to hypertension. So, make sure you exercise according to the American College of Cardiology (and) American Heart Association, is if you exercise one hour, six days a week that helps in offsetting quite a bit of the diseases such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, cholesterol, and prevention of stroke and heart failure. The other numbers that you need to know is to keep your body mass index less than 30, ideally 18 to 24, because that's an ideal body weight. So, these are just important numbers that people need to keep in mind. And in the realm of the lipid profile, your triglycerides should be less than 150. Eating more healthy fats, avoiding peanut butter, avoiding butter, avoiding cheese, and incorporating more of avocado oil, olive oil, as well as walnuts, almonds, because they have been proven to make an impact and increase your good cholesterol. I would recommend as a starter to obtain either an echocardiogram or a stress test. And the basic test that I highly recommend is a CT to measure your calcium score. And I think that is a phenomenal test to risk stratify patients or people who are curious or people in the community that have high family history or have high risk and have family history. So, that would be a first step to proceed towards the heart healthy and better life.

Yvette

Dr. Hakkak, how can the community connect with you to start their journey towards better health?

Dr. Hakkak

So, I'm on staff at San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, you can go into their website. My office is 1183 E. Foothill Boulevard in Upland, California - (909) 990-1157. I can also come to patients and provide home visits for patients who are unable to drive out to Upland.

Yvette

Thank you so much for joining us today Dr. Hakkak.

Dr. Fatima Hakkak

Thank you so much. It was wonderful.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from San Antonio Regional Hospital - Here for Life. For KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker.