3/26 KVCR Midday News: Californians Face Penalties for No Health Insurance, Legislation to Curb Hate Littering, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. This tax season, Californians without health insurance are going to face penalties again.

2. New California legislation is looking to curb hate littering.

3. A mountain lion attack left one brother dead and another injured in a remote area of Northern California.

4. IndyCar steps outside the box with $1 million exhibition race at members-only Thermal Club.

5. Widespread precipitation is coming from the coast to the valleys and into the mountains and deserts for Easter weekend.
