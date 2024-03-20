© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/20 KVCR Midday News: Californians Want Third Political Party, Biden Administration Approves $8.5 Billion Investment in Intel Chip Plants, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:53 AM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. More Californians say it’s time for a third political party.

2. After a 2-month closure, Metrolink and Amtrak passenger service will resume through San Clemente on Monday.

3. Venues including fast food chains in airports, hotels, and convention centers will be exempt from paying a new state-mandated $20 minimum wage to fast food workers.

4. Biden touts government investing $8.5 billion in Intel’s computer chip plants in 4 states.

5. A series of bills advancing in the state Legislature could make it easier to get development along California’s coastline approved.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad