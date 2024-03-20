3/20 KVCR Midday News: Californians Want Third Political Party, Biden Administration Approves $8.5 Billion Investment in Intel Chip Plants, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. More Californians say it’s time for a third political party.

2. After a 2-month closure, Metrolink and Amtrak passenger service will resume through San Clemente on Monday.

3. Venues including fast food chains in airports, hotels, and convention centers will be exempt from paying a new state-mandated $20 minimum wage to fast food workers.

4. Biden touts government investing $8.5 billion in Intel’s computer chip plants in 4 states.

5. A series of bills advancing in the state Legislature could make it easier to get development along California’s coastline approved.