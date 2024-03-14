3/14 KVCR Midday News: Actress Robyn Bernard Body Found in San Jacinto, Forest Service Seeks Info on Illegal Dumping, Pi Day, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The body of 64-year old former actress Robyn Bernard was found in open space behind a San Jacinto business.

2. Governor Newsom has proposed cutting several foster care support programs.

3. The Forest Service is seeking information about individuals transporting and dumping engine oil near the San Bernardino National Forest. Call 909-383-5594 if you have information.

4. What’s Pi Day all about?

5. Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras.

6. Strong Santa Ana winds hit the Southland today.