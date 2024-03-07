© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Shares New PBS Special American Pop Flashback

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published March 7, 2024 at 5:29 PM PST

Micky Dolenz is carrying on the legacy of the Monkees as the last remaining member. The Monkees were one of the most successful bands of the 1960s, with their own sitcom, and now Micky can also be seen on a new PBS special American Pop Flashback, showcasing the great hits of the 60s and 70s. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Micky about the Monkees and the new PBS special.

American Pop Flashback airs Saturday, March 9 at 8pm and Tuesday, March 12 at 7:30pm on KVCR TV. The full interview with Micky Dolenz will air on Lifestyles this month.

Local news
