2/29 KVCR Midday News: Grand Terrace Teen Found, CA Voter Ballot Turnout Low So Far, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Grand Terrace missing teen found.
2. Less than 2 Million of California’s registered voters have cast ballots as of this week.
3. San Francisco voters will weigh in on a local ballot measure that would loosen restrictions on police use of surveillance technology.