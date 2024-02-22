© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/22 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Measures to Improve Voter Experience, Jail Populations Down, Pandas, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:48 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County’s Registrar of Voters is implementing new measures to improve voter experience.

2. Jail populations across California have shrunk.

3. Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator.

4. China plans to send San Diego Zoo more pandas, a symbol of friendship between the two nations.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad