KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/22 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Measures to Improve Voter Experience, Jail Populations Down, Pandas, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Riverside County’s Registrar of Voters is implementing new measures to improve voter experience.
2. Jail populations across California have shrunk.
3. Sora is ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s new text-to-video generator.
4. China plans to send San Diego Zoo more pandas, a symbol of friendship between the two nations.