2/21 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co’s Traffic Relief Plan, Chronic Absenteeism in CA Schools, Menopause Awareness, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 21, 2024 at 1:07 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A draft of Riverside County’s 2024 Traffic Relief Plan is up for public review and comment. Trafficreliefplan.org

2. Three Inland Empire men are under federal indictment in a scheme to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S.

3. Chronic absenteeism in California schools soared during the pandemic and hasn’t subsided.

4. California lawmakers are holding a series of informational hearings about menopause.

5. A Colorado man is dead after a pet Gila monster bite.
