2/21 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co’s Traffic Relief Plan, Chronic Absenteeism in CA Schools, Menopause Awareness, & More

Stories highlighted today include:

1. A draft of Riverside County’s 2024 Traffic Relief Plan is up for public review and comment. Trafficreliefplan.org

2. Three Inland Empire men are under federal indictment in a scheme to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S.

3. Chronic absenteeism in California schools soared during the pandemic and hasn’t subsided.

4. California lawmakers are holding a series of informational hearings about menopause.

5. A Colorado man is dead after a pet Gila monster bite.

