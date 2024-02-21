KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/21 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co’s Traffic Relief Plan, Chronic Absenteeism in CA Schools, Menopause Awareness, & More
1. A draft of Riverside County’s 2024 Traffic Relief Plan is up for public review and comment. Trafficreliefplan.org
2. Three Inland Empire men are under federal indictment in a scheme to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S.
3. Chronic absenteeism in California schools soared during the pandemic and hasn’t subsided.
4. California lawmakers are holding a series of informational hearings about menopause.
5. A Colorado man is dead after a pet Gila monster bite.