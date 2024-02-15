San Bernardino International Airport Announces New Service to Phoenix Sky Harbor

The San Bernardino International Airport has had a presence in San Bernardino for many years, but it wasn’t until a couple years ago that they partnered with Breeze Airways to offer affordable passenger service to destinations across the U.S. They are now offering more travel options, with flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Mark Gibbs, Director of Aviation for the San Bernardino International Airport, who shares more about their latest service and the airport’s impact on the Inland Empire region.

For more information about The San Bernardino International Airport, visit flysbd.com

