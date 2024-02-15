© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Bernardino International Airport Announces New Service to Phoenix Sky Harbor

KVCR | By Lillian Vasquez,
Shareen Awad
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:00 PM PST

The San Bernardino International Airport has had a presence in San Bernardino for many years, but it wasn’t until a couple years ago that they partnered with Breeze Airways to offer affordable passenger service to destinations across the U.S. They are now offering more travel options, with flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Mark Gibbs, Director of Aviation for the San Bernardino International Airport, who shares more about their latest service and the airport’s impact on the Inland Empire region.

For more information about The San Bernardino International Airport, visit flysbd.com
Tags
Local news
Lillian Vasquez
LILLIAN VASQUEZ – KVCR 91.9 Radio & KVCR-TV
See stories by Lillian Vasquez
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad