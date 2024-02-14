KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/14 KVCR Midday News: Pacific Storms Impact on Groundwater, AI Generated Election Robocalls, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Pacific storms impact on groundwater recapture in the region.
2. A hiker had to be rescued on Mount Baldy in deep snow and ice.
3. AI-generated robocall tries to tell people not to vote.
4. Squishmallows and Build-A-Bear plush wars.
5. San Bernardino is about to debut its new Mobile Veterinary Clinic.