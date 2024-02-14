© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/14 KVCR Midday News: Pacific Storms Impact on Groundwater, AI Generated Election Robocalls, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 14, 2024 at 12:51 PM PST

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Pacific storms impact on groundwater recapture in the region.

2. A hiker had to be rescued on Mount Baldy in deep snow and ice.

3. AI-generated robocall tries to tell people not to vote.

4. Squishmallows and Build-A-Bear plush wars.

5. San Bernardino is about to debut its new Mobile Veterinary Clinic.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad