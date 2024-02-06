2/6 KVCR Midday News: Colton Road Closure, Old Growth Forest Protection, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A federal program that helps Californians afford high speed internet could end if Congress doesn't act. But there is one more round of support. To check eligibility, visit affordableconnectivity.org

2. South Mt. Vernon from Grand Terrace Rd to the I-215 on/off ramp will be temporarily closed due to mud and debris. It's expected to open mid-afternoon today.

3. Vote by mail ballots are on the way to IE voters for the March 5 primary election.

4. Groups that fight to protect public lands are praising moves to protect old growth forests.

5. Investigators at the state Legislature's Congress Workplace Conduct Unit has resolved 96% of the complaints it received since 2019.