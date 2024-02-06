© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/6 KVCR Midday News: Colton Road Closure, Old Growth Forest Protection, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 6, 2024 at 1:39 PM PST
Shareen Awad

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A federal program that helps Californians afford high speed internet could end if Congress doesn't act. But there is one more round of support. To check eligibility, visit affordableconnectivity.org
2. South Mt. Vernon from Grand Terrace Rd to the I-215 on/off ramp will be temporarily closed due to mud and debris. It's expected to open mid-afternoon today.
3. Vote by mail ballots are on the way to IE voters for the March 5 primary election.
4. Groups that fight to protect public lands are praising moves to protect old growth forests.
5. Investigators at the state Legislature's Congress Workplace Conduct Unit has resolved 96% of the complaints it received since 2019.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad