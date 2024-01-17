Jan 16: IE Latino Voices

English | Español

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Sylvia Quistorf of Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. Thank you for joining us today, Sylvia.

Sylvia Quistorf

Thank you for having me, Yvette.

Yvette

Please tell us a little bit about your background and what prompted you to join and lead the Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association.

Sylvia

Well, I fell into a situation where I needed the assistance of an attorney, and I became aware of Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. I grew up in East LA and I come from a family, they were activists in the Chicano movement. Having that background, for me, is what also led to where I'm at now, because our organization connects to that so much in helping the Latinos of the community. Helping everybody that needs that helping hand because they can't afford an attorney. So I think coming from that background is how I've managed to stay with - we call IELLA for short. I've stayed with IELLA for 14 years already.

Yvette

Beautiful. So tell us a little bit about Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association and how it was founded.

Sylvia

They were four attorneys back in 1978. They had just graduated from law school and they were ready to go out, and they couldn't find work. And they found work for another nonprofit organization, and working there, they did see that a lot of the Latino community was being turned away. Because what happens a lot is that a lot of the grants do not support, or do not fund, matters or cases for the undocumented. So, as they saw that they got together, these four, and they decided, “Hey, why not put together a nonprofit organization, so that we could, you know, help out more of the Latino community. Everybody, but more of the Latino community that many times needed legal papers from the courts to be translated - just even a simple translation. And these court papers are very intimidating for somebody that speaks English. So you can only imagine what it

was like for somebody that didn't. So, through the assistance of that nonprofit organization, they did they help them fund the beginnings of Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. And here we are after what, 40 years in the community of Riverside.

Yvette

So Sylvia, please share some of the staple programs within the Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association.

Sylvia

We have our homelessness program, assisting the homeless in giving them resources. It's called IELLA’s Homelessness Program. We also have a program, the One Step Further Program. It was helping teen parents that may have needed help with custody issues, visitation issues. It really was directed at young men, teenagers that many times didn't realize, like hey, that's still your child. And so it assisted the teenage dads to get assistance with custody matters. We assist in other matters like restraining orders, domestic restraining orders. We assist in expungements. We have a great expungement program. We assist in collections matters. We assist in landlord tenant issues. We assist in unlawful detainers. We do not represent in court, however, we will promise a counsel and advice with a pro bono attorney. Most of our attorneys, and that's where the community comes together for IELLA, are volunteer attorneys. They come and they volunteer their time to give counsel and advice. And in some cases, they have represented some of our clients.

Yvette

Oh, that's terrific. Please share a little bit about how people can connect with you and support IELLA.

Sylvia

Google us. You know they can Google us, especially nowadays with the technology, right? The telephone, they can always call the office. They can come to the building. We hold a legal aid clinic every Monday from 10:00-2:00 and we welcome walk ins. They can just come in if they have a legal matter.

Yvette

Can you just quickly just share the website for the organization as well?

Sylvia

The website is iella.org

Yvette

Thank you so much for sharing your time with us today, Sylvia, and shedding light on Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association and the wonderful work that you do in our region.

Sylvia Quistorf

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker.

Español

Yvette Walker

Con 91.9 KVCR News, soy Yvette Walker. Este es IE Latino Voices, donde invitamos a representantes de organizaciones dirigidas por latinos y al servicio de latinos a compartir sus historias y su impacto en nuestra región. Hoy hemos invitado a Sylvia Quistorf de la Asociación de Abogados Latinos de Inland Empire. Gracias por acompañarnos hoy, Silvia.

Silvia Quistorf

Gracias por recibirme, Yvette.

Yvette

Cuéntenos un poco sobre sus antecedentes y qué lo motivó a unirse y dirigir la Asociación de Abogados Latinos de Inland Empire.

Silvia

Bueno, me encontré en una situación en la que necesitaba la ayuda de un abogado y me enteré de la Asociación de Abogados Latinos de Inland Empire. Crecí en el este de Los Ángeles y vengo de una familia, eran activistas del movimiento chicano. Tener esa experiencia, para mí, es lo que también me llevó a donde estoy ahora, porque nuestra organización se conecta mucho con eso para ayudar a los latinos de la comunidad. Ayudar a todos los que necesitan esa mano amiga porque no pueden pagar un abogado. Así que creo que viniendo de ese fondo es como me las arreglé para quedarme, lo llamamos IELLA para abreviar. Me he quedado con IELLA durante 14 años ya.

Yvette

Hermoso. Cuéntanos un poco sobre la Asociación de Abogados Latinos de Inland Empire y cómo se fundó.

Silvia

Eran cuatro abogados en 1978. Acababan de graduarse de la facultad de derecho y estaban listos para salir y no podían encontrar trabajo. Y encontraron trabajo para otra organización sin fines de lucro, y trabajando allí, vieron que gran parte de la comunidad latina estaba siendo rechazada. Porque lo que pasa mucho es que muchas de las subvenciones no apoyan, o no financian, asuntos o casos para los indocumentados. Entonces, cuando vieron y se juntaron, estos cuatro, y decidieron: “Oye, ¿por qué no armar una organización sin fines de lucro, para que podamos, ya sabes, ayudar a más de la comunidad latina? Todos, pero más de la comunidad latina que muchas veces necesitaba documentos legales de los tribunales para ser traducidos, incluso una simple traducción. Y estos documentos judiciales son muy intimidantes para alguien que habla inglés. Así que solo puedes imaginar lo que era para alguien que no lo hizo. Entonces, a través de la asistencia de esa organización sin fines de lucro, los ayudaron a financiar los inicios de la Asociación de Abogados Latinos de Inland Empire. Y aquí estamos después de qué, 40 años en la comunidad de Riverside.

Yvette

Entonces, Sylvia, comparte algunos de los programas básicos dentro de la Asociación de Abogados Latinos de Inland Empire.

Silvia

Tenemos nuestro programa para personas sin hogar, ayudando a las personas sin hogar brindándoles recursos. Se llama Programa de personas sin hogar de IELLA. También tenemos un programa, el Programa Un Paso Más Allá. Estaba ayudando a los padres adolescentes que pueden haber necesitado ayuda con problemas de custodia, problemas de visitas. Realmente estaba dirigido a hombres jóvenes, adolescentes que muchas veces no se dieron cuenta, como oye, ese sigue siendo tu hijo. Y así ayudó a los padres adolescentes a obtener asistencia con asuntos de custodia. Asistimos en otros asuntos como órdenes de restricción, órdenes de restricción domésticas. Asistimos en expurgaciones. Tenemos un gran programa de expurgación. Asistimos en asuntos de cobranza. Asistimos en problemas de propietarios e inquilinos. Asistimos en detenciones ilícitas. No representamos en la corte, sin embargo, prometemos un abogado y asesoramiento con un abogado pro bono. La mayoría de nuestros abogados, y ahí es donde la comunidad se une para IELLA, son abogados voluntarios. Vienen y ofrecen voluntariamente su tiempo para dar consejos y sugerencias. Y en algunos casos, han representado a algunos de nuestros clientes.

Yvette

Oh, eso es fantástico. Comparta un poco sobre cómo las personas pueden conectarse con usted y apoyar a IELLA.

Silvia

Googleanos. Sabes que nos pueden buscar en Google, especialmente hoy en día con la tecnología, ¿verdad? El teléfono, siempre pueden llamar a la oficina. Pueden venir al edificio. Tenemos una clínica de ayuda legal todos los lunes de 10:00 a 2:00 y damos la bienvenida a personas sin cita previa. Pueden venir si tienen un asunto legal.

Yvette

¿Puede compartir rápidamente el sitio web de la organización también?

Silvia

El sitio web es iella.org

Yvette

Muchas gracias por compartir su tiempo con nosotros hoy, Sylvia, y arrojar luz sobre la Asociación de Abogados Latinos de Inland Empire y el maravilloso trabajo que realiza en nuestra región.

Silvia Quistorf

Gracias por tenerme.

Yvette Walker

Únete a nosotros la próxima semana para IE Latino Voices. Puede encontrar esta historia y otras en nuestro sitio web en kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices es producido por KVCR Public Media y está financiado por el generoso apoyo del fondo CIELO en IECF, elevando e invirtiendo en la comunidad latina de IE. Para KVCR Noticias. Soy Yvette Walker.