May 24: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Sylvia Quistorf of Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. Thank you for joining us today, Sylvia.

Sylvia Quistorf

Thank you for having me, Yvette.

Yvette

Please tell us a little bit about your background and what prompted you to join and lead the Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association.

Sylvia

Well, I fell into a situation where I needed the assistance of an attorney, and I became aware of Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. I grew up in East LA and I come from a family, they were activists in the Chicano movement. Having that background, for me, is what also led to where I'm at now, because our organization connects to that so much in helping the Latinos of the community. Helping everybody that needs that helping hand because they can't afford an attorney. So I think coming from that background is how I've managed to stay with - we call IELLA for short. I've stayed with IELLA for 14 years already.

Yvette

Beautiful. So tell us a little bit about Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association and how it was founded.

Sylvia

They were four attorneys back in 1978. They had just graduated from law school and they were ready to go out, and they couldn't find work. And they found work for another nonprofit organization, and working there, they did see that a lot of the Latino community was being turned away. Because what happens a lot is that a lot of the grants do not support, or do not fund, matters or cases for the undocumented. So, as they saw that they got together, these four, and they decided, “Hey, why not put together a nonprofit organization, so that we could, you know, help out more of the Latino community. Everybody, but more of the Latino community that many times needed legal papers from the courts to be translated - just even a simple translation. And these court papers are very intimidating for somebody that speaks English. So you can only imagine what it

was like for somebody that didn't. So, through the assistance of that nonprofit organization, they did they help them fund the beginnings of Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association. And here we are after what, 40 years in the community of Riverside.

Yvette

So Sylvia, please share some of the staple programs within the Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association.

Sylvia

We have our homelessness program, assisting the homeless in giving them resources. It's called IELLA’s Homelessness Program. We also have a program, the One Step Further Program. It was helping teen parents that may have needed help with custody issues, visitation issues. It really was directed at young men, teenagers that many times didn't realize, like hey, that's still your child. And so it assisted the teenage dads to get assistance with custody matters. We assist in other matters like restraining orders, domestic restraining orders. We assist in expungements. We have a great expungement program. We assist in collections matters. We assist in landlord tenant issues. We assist in unlawful detainers. We do not represent in court, however, we will promise a counsel and advice with a pro bono attorney. Most of our attorneys, and that's where the community comes together for IELLA, are volunteer attorneys. They come and they volunteer their time to give counsel and advice. And in some cases, they have represented some of our clients.

Yvette

Oh, that's terrific. Please share a little bit about how people can connect with you and support IELLA.

Sylvia

Google us. You know they can Google us, especially nowadays with the technology, right? The telephone, they can always call the office. They can come to the building. We hold a legal aid clinic every Monday from 10:00-2:00 and we welcome walk ins. They can just come in if they have a legal matter.

Yvette

Can you just quickly just share the website for the organization as well?

Sylvia

The website is iella.org

Yvette

Thank you so much for sharing your time with us today, Sylvia, and shedding light on Inland Empire Latino Lawyers Association and the wonderful work that you do in our region.

Sylvia Quistorf

Thank you for having me.

Yvette Walker Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices. IE Latino Voices is produced by KVCR Public Media and is funded by generous support from the CIELO fund at IECF, uplifting and investing in the IE’s Latino community. For KVCR News. I'm Yvette Walker.