© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/17 KVCR Midday News: Mt. Rubidoux Suicide Investigation, Cybersecurity Careers Growing, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 17, 2024 at 12:22 PM PST

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A man shot himself Monday night at the top of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside. If you're in need of mental health crisis assistance, you're encouraged to call Riverside County's helpline at 951-656-HELP or visit www.uptoriverside.org

2. Cyberattacks are surging and cybersecurity careers are now one of the fastest-growing career paths.

3. It’s been three decades since the Northridge earthquake struck LA – since then, our seismic network has been overhauled.

4. California community colleges have only spent a fraction of the $650 million payout in pandemic relief funds.
Tags
Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad