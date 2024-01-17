1/17 KVCR Midday News: Mt. Rubidoux Suicide Investigation, Cybersecurity Careers Growing, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A man shot himself Monday night at the top of Mt. Rubidoux in Riverside. If you're in need of mental health crisis assistance, you're encouraged to call Riverside County's helpline at 951-656-HELP or visit www.uptoriverside.org

2. Cyberattacks are surging and cybersecurity careers are now one of the fastest-growing career paths.

3. It’s been three decades since the Northridge earthquake struck LA – since then, our seismic network has been overhauled.

4. California community colleges have only spent a fraction of the $650 million payout in pandemic relief funds.

